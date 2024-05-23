Prepare for Worse Loadshedding as Electricity Shortfall Reaches 6,000 MW

The country is facing a significant electricity shortfall of 5,900 megawatts while summers continue to intensify, Power Division sources told ProPakistani.

Today’s power generation stands at 18,655 MW, while the demand has surged to 24,555 MW.

Power Generation Category-Wise

Hydropower Plants 5,000 MW Thermal Power Plants 975MW Private Power Plants 8,350 MW Wind Power Plants 790 MW Solar Power Plants 200 MW Bagasse 140 MW Nuclear 3,200 MW Total 18,655 MW

ALSO READ SNGPL Urges Petroleum Division to Help Settle Rs. 84 Billion Payment to PSO

Sources revealed that due to the current shortfall, load shedding is becoming more frequent across the country. Rural areas experience 8 to 10 hours of load shedding, urban areas face 4 to 6 hours, and high-line loss areas endure 12 to 14 hours.

This prolonged load shedding is causing significant disruptions, especially in rural and high-loss areas, as the power sector struggles to meet the high electricity demand.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel for power generation decreased by 10.1 percent YoY to an average of Rs. 9.21/unit in April 2024. During April 2024, the actual power generation was 20.4 percent lower than the reference generation. This decline in generation is expected to result in higher capacity charges for the 4QFY24 QTA, according to Arif Habib Limited.