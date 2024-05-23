Prepare for Worse Loadshedding as Electricity Shortfall Reaches 6,000 MW

By ProPK Staff | Published May 23, 2024 | 1:37 pm

The country is facing a significant electricity shortfall of 5,900 megawatts while summers continue to intensify, Power Division sources told ProPakistani.

Today’s power generation stands at 18,655 MW, while the demand has surged to 24,555 MW.

Power Generation Category-Wise
Hydropower Plants 5,000 MW
Thermal Power Plants 975MW
Private Power Plants 8,350 MW
Wind Power Plants 790 MW
Solar Power Plants 200 MW
Bagasse 140 MW
Nuclear 3,200 MW
Total 18,655 MW
ALSO READ

Sources revealed that due to the current shortfall, load shedding is becoming more frequent across the country. Rural areas experience 8 to 10 hours of load shedding, urban areas face 4 to 6 hours, and high-line loss areas endure 12 to 14 hours.

This prolonged load shedding is causing significant disruptions, especially in rural and high-loss areas, as the power sector struggles to meet the high electricity demand.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel for power generation decreased by 10.1 percent YoY to an average of Rs. 9.21/unit in April 2024. During April 2024, the actual power generation was 20.4 percent lower than the reference generation. This decline in generation is expected to result in higher capacity charges for the 4QFY24 QTA, according to Arif Habib Limited.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>