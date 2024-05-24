Election Commission Employees Get Huge Bonus for 2024 Election Duty

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to award a bonus equivalent to three months’ salary to its officers and employees, ARY News reported on Friday, citing an official document.

According to letters sent to the provincial election commissioners, the ECP stated that employees and officers will receive three basic salaries as a bonus. However, those facing departmental inquiries or involved in services tribunals or judiciary cases will not be eligible for this bonus, the ECP clarified.

Reports have indicated that the ECP had already provided a two-month salary bonus to its employees in March following the general elections in February. According to finance ministry regulations, no institution is permitted to grant more than five bonuses to its staff within a single fiscal year.

After the general elections on February 8, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja commended the efforts of the ECP staff, law enforcement agencies, and local administration for ensuring a peaceful election process and a smooth transition of power from the caretaker government to the elected administration.

Despite this, allegations of election rigging were raised. In a surprising turn of events, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha, who resigned from his position, confessed to being involved in rigging the 2024 Pakistan general elections. Chatha admitted to committing this “heinous crime” and implicated the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the rigging — accusations that both the ECP and the CJP have denied.