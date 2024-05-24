Students Can Earn Rs 40k With CDA Paid Internship Program

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a six-month paid internship program for fresh graduates, offering a monthly stipend of Rs. 40,000. The program is set to commence in June 2024 and aims to provide young graduates with valuable work experience and a stepping stone into their professional careers.

The internship will span various departments within the authority. Eligible candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree (4 years) within the last three years from a government-recognized institution. The disciplines eligible for this internship include business administration or management, marketing, and computer sciences. Candidates awaiting results are not eligible to apply.

ALSO READ Govt Starts Consultation on Price Decapping of Milk, Meat and Mutton

Applications for the internship program can only be submitted electronically through the CDA’s official application portal. The official emphasized that incomplete applications or those submitted in person will not be considered. The deadline for application submission is 15 days from the publication of the advertisement. For technical assistance with the application process, candidates can contact the CDA at 051-9252959.

The selection process will prioritize candidates with consistently excellent academic records. The evaluation will be based on a total of 90 marks: 30 marks each for percentage marks obtained in SSC, HSSC, and bachelor’s (or equivalent) degrees. An additional 10 marks will be allocated for the interview. The names of shortlisted candidates for the interview will be posted on the CDA website, along with detailed guidelines.

The number of interns, their placement, duty assignments, and potential termination of the internship will be determined at the discretion of the CDA. Interns may request termination of their internship with a 15-day notice in writing; however, those who do so will not receive a completion certificate. The official clarified that the internship is not an offer of employment, nor is the period extendable, and it does not guarantee future employment or regularization within the CDA.

The CDA emphasized that interns will receive only the stipulated lump-sum stipend and will be subject to the authority’s rules on disciplinary matters and confidentiality.