Mohsin Naqvi Aims To Make The Domestic Structure Competitive

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi led important meetings at the cricket headquarters in Lahore for the 2024-25 domestic cricket structure and the PSL Governing Council.

Mohsin Naqvi instructs the domestic cricket department to prepare and present a competitive schedule of events that can help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

The PCB Chairman shed light on the need for domestic cricketers to have more playing and earning opportunities while enhancing the quality of cricket.

Naqvi expressed his desire to launch additional T20, 50-over, and four-day events in the 2024-25 domestic cricket calendar as the 2024-25 domestic cricket season is expected to start in September.

“I want professional cricketers to be engaged throughout the year so they can continue to improve and are also in their best shape when required for national duty,” said the PCB Chairman.

“A strong, competitive, and robust domestic cricket structure will help increase the pool of players, which will benefit the Pakistan cricket team,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

During the PSL Governing Council meeting, Mohsin Naqvi assured his complete support to franchise owners and vowed to help the franchise owners to achieve their objectives.

“I would like to see you grow and flourish as franchise owners. I will support you wherever I can to help you achieve your objectives,” the PCB Chairman assured.

“HBL PSL is a jewel in the crown of Pakistan cricket, and, we, with the support of the PCB, want to see it continue to make upward progress,” the franchise owners stated.

The expansion of HBL PSL from six to eight teams starting in 2026 was also discussed, with further discussions scheduled for next month.

The PCB has proposed a window from April 7 to May 20 for HBL PSL 2025 which will coincide with the schedule of the Indian Premier League next year.