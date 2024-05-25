OGDCL Collaborates with IPRI for Endowment Chair Economic Security

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Friday entered into a collaboration with Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) for an Endowment of Economic Security Chair.

The kick-off ceremony was graced by the Chairman Board of OGDCL and CEO of Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud; MD/CEO of OGDCL, Ahmed Hayat Lak, and senior officials of the industry.

The Endowment of Economic Security Chair at IPRI is for a period of three years, and it will be known as ‘OGDCL- IPRI Chair.’ This collaboration is a classic example of interaction between the corporate sector and academia.

The research portfolio will be spread over the themes of Circular Economy and Green Entrepreneurship in Pakistan; De-carbonization of Oil and Gas value chains; Environmental Social Governance: New Age of Corporate Governance in Pakistan; Economic Viability of Renewable Energy Alternatives in Oil-Dependent Economies; Economic Implications of Shale Gas Development; and Exploration & Production (EP), Climate Change, Inflationary trends and mining.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman OGDCL urged IPRI to research and make recommendations to achieve the much-needed import indigenization in the energy sector. He also emphasized looking towards reforms to attract investment in the E&P and Mining sectors, including the establishment of exclusive regulatory bodies and alternate dispute resolution centres.

The role of OGDCL in terms of green financing was also underscored, and the appropriate use of Artificial Intelligence was highlighted.