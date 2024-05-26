Karachi Reports 100+ Heat Stroke Cases in 10 Days

More than 100 cases of heat stroke have been reported in Karachi in the last 10 days.

According to Dawn News, in-charge heat stroke doctor Irfan Siddiqui said that 80 cases have been reported in Jinnah Hospital Karachi in the last 10 days, while more than 50 cases have been reported in Civil Hospital Karachi.

He said that due to the increase in heat intensity in the city, the cases of gastro are increasing, more than 30 cases of gastro were reported yesterday, while these cases are reported between 12 noon and 5 pm.

Dr. Irfan Siddiqui further said that most of the patients are laborers or outdoor workers.

It should be noted that in view of the intense heat across Pakistan, including Sindh, the Meteorological Department issued a heat wave alert on May 19, according to which heat wave was predicted in most parts of the country from May 21 to 27, after which disaster occurred. The Management Authority Sindh had issued an advisory regarding safety measures.

According to the advisory, daytime temperatures are likely to be around 35 to 40 degrees Celsius on May 21 to 23, while temperatures are likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius on May 23 to 27.

In view of the possible heat wave in Karachi, the management and medical staff of government hospitals were directed to remain active, while special heat stroke wards were also established in the hospitals.