Karachi University Expels Student for Removing Classmate’s Dupatta

The University of Karachi took action on Saturday by revoking the admission of a student who reportedly removed a ‘dupatta’ from a female classmate’s head, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel.

Adviser on Students’ Affairs, Nausheen Raza, disclosed that the incident occurred during an exam at the School of Law on Friday.

“The student removed a dupatta from the female student’s head and then attempted to flee. However, the staff present at the examination hall apprehended him,” she explained.

Nausheen mentioned that the decision to expel the student was made during the university’s disciplinary committee meeting, attended by, among others, the university’s acting Sheikh Justice retired Hasan Feroz.

She further stated that upon the acting Sheikh’s instructions, the university’s registrar would issue a notification regarding the student’s expulsion.