Federal Ministry Announces New School Timings

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 27, 2024 | 1:10 pm

Due to the rising temperatures, the Ministry of Education has adjusted the schedules of educational institutions.

The Federal Ministry of Education announced a further reduction in school hours. Starting today, schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM, according to Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Wani.

Furthermore, school assemblies and sports parades will not be conducted due to intense heat. Previously, the school hours were from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

On the other hand, summer vacation commenced earlier in Punjab than the previously announced schedule. The holidays end on August 14, and schools will reopen on August 15.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Sindh decided against closing schools early. The government said that all public and private institutions under the school education and literacy department will close from June 1 as planned.

