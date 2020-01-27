Mercedes Launches a Turbo Van With a Kitchen, Fridge & Double Bed

Mercedes have a sales pitch for its new Marco Polo campervan, even if you are on the road, you can take your connected home with you.

The van which has been described by the company as a “smart home on wheels” features a retractable roof, with additional sleeping area for two people that they can enlarge or retract remotely with the help of their smartphones.

The van has a starting price of $69,000 and comes with the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface system starting in spring 2020. The system has a 10.25-inch touchscreen dashboard display to use the van’s smart functions, and they can be controlled with an MBAC smartphone app too.

Apart from controlling the retractable roof, the app allows one to adjust the van’s heating and cooling systems, control the sunroof, sound system and adjust interior lighting.

The Marco Polo accommodates two double beds, with one in the enlarged roof area and the other one stretches across the rear bench seats. When the van is stationary, its front two seats can be rotated to face the rear passengers.

It is kitted with a fold-out table to make a dining area between the front and rear seats, it features kitchenette fitted with two gas burners, a 40-liter refrigerator and a sink joined to a 38-liter water tank.

In the press release, the company has said it is powered by a turbodiesel engine that can do 124 MPH.

