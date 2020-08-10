Pak Suzuki Announces a Huge Price Bump for Three Vehicles

The price hike races continue within the Pakistani automotive industry, with Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) being the latest one to make the announcement. The company issued a circular to all authorized company dealerships to increase the price of the Bolan Van and Ravi Pickup. The prices of all models have been bumped up by Rs. 35,000.

As per the circular, following are the prices that shall become effective from 10th of August, 2020:

Vehicle Current Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Price Increase (PKR) Bolan VX Passenger Van 1,099,000 1,134,000 35,000 Bolan Cargo Van 1,040,000 1,075,000 35,000 Ravi Pickup 999,000 1,034,000 35,000

This happens to be the 4th price bump announced by PSMC within a span of 8 months.

The first price hike took place on January 1st, 2020, where prices of the entire PSMC car lineup, were revised. The 2nd price bump came about on July 2nd, 2020, in which, PSMC bumped up the prices of the entire bike lineup. The 3rd price bump came on July 6th, for the new Suzuki Alto.

With all these price hikes and no significant improvement in the product lineup, the public is growing impatient with the automaker. However, due to the dearth of choices in the market, the people still buy whatever they can get, despite the increase in prices. Plus, given that PSMC seems to be bumping up the prices of all their products one by one this time, we should expect a few more of these in days to come.