Punjab Govt. Finalizes Fixed Fare For Orange Line Metro Train

Punjab government has finalized the fixed fare for the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Pakistan’s first metro train service.

Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, approved the one-way fare for the OLMT to be Rs. 40 during a meeting of the provincial cabinet.

According to details, CM Punjab rejected the proposal sent by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) which sought a fixed fare for OLMT in the range of Rs. 40 and Rs. 50.

The OLMT will be launched commercially on 25 October. The project will create 2,000 skilled and non-skilled employment opportunities.

Initially, OLMT will provide commute to 250,000 passengers a day. Fully functioning OLMT will be capable of carrying 30,000 commuters per hour. By 2023, 300,000 commuters will be able to travel in a single day.

The total length of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) track is 27 km, of which 25.4 km is elevated and 1.72 km is underground to protect the historical sites. There are a total of 26 stations with Ali Town and Dera Gujran stations serving as terminals. The track of OLMT passes through some of the most densely populated areas of the provincial capital.

In October last year, it was revealed that the OLMT will be inaugurated in March 2020. However, the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown made it impossible to launch the project in March this year.