Orange Line Bus Service Renamed to BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Transport Department of Sindh to complete the basic infrastructure for the Orange Line project, streamline the loan for Red Line ADB, and finalize the design of the Yellow Line project.

The said discussion reportedly took place during the BRT project progress review meeting that was convened by the Chief Minister himself on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Transport Owais Qadir Shah, Chairman P&D Muhammad Wasim, Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shalawani, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Transport Shaiq Ahmed, and other project consultants.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that the government has started formulating the strategy regarding the BRT project. Thereafter, he directed the Transportation Department to create a timeline for the project. He also highlighted that the Orange Line has been renamed as BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi.

In further detail about the project, Shah also said that the project shall span over the length of 3.88 km, and there shall be four bus stations and one bus terminals. The project has been finalized at a cost of Rs 2.33 billion, which shall be paid from the local government’s own resources. The route goes from TMA Office Orangi Town to Jinnah University for Women Nazimabad Karachi.

Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah informed the Sindh Chief Minister that the BRT infrastructure has almost been completed but has been delayed due to the completion of the Green Line as both projects are to be connected. Thereafter, the Chief Minister directed the Transport Minister to finish the remaining work swiftly and report to him as soon as possible.