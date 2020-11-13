MG Gearing Up for Launch in Pakistan, Test Drive Bookings Announced [Photos]

A few pertinent pictures were shared in an automotive enthusiast community group on Facebook yesterday, signaling that MG is set to finally make its debut in Pakistan very soon.

The images are of the brand new MG HS – a subcompact crossover SUV that will, upon arrival, most likely challenge the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Honda Vezel/HR-V, the BAIC X25, the Suzuki Vitara, and the Toyota C-HR.

Although the launch date is yet to be announced, an image of the ‘test-drive invitation’ also surfaced in the Facebook group. No official date has been mentioned for this event either.

Performance

In the international market, the SUV has 2 common engine options – the 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 169 horsepower and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 231 horsepower. Both the engines can be mated to a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, or a 7-speed sportstronic DCT gearbox, but it is yet to be revealed which specification the version for Pakistan will get.

Features

The vehicle in the images is loaded with modern technology and features like a modern instrument cluster with an LED screen that displays vital information; a sharp steering wheel with controls for infotainment and an instrument cluster with a comically-labeled red ‘superspeed’ button; paddle shifters; a modern and large infotainment screen with a reverse camera for a top-down display of the vehicle while reversing with various adjustability options like driving modes, ambient lighting adjustment, and automatic climate control among other smart features.

Design and Interior

Overall, the cabin looks incredibly premium with red-and-black stitched leather on the seats, door panels, and a dashboard. All of them are complemented by the brushed-aluminum trim pieces that can be seen on the air vents, around the gear-lever, around the instrument cluster, and on the bottom of the steering wheel. The car in the pictures also features a panoramic sunroof.

The vehicle looks quite modern and handsome on the outside. The front looks nice and aggressive with a large and imposing grille that has the MG logo on the center alongside sharp-looking LED headlights. It also has 17-inch alloy wheels and an overall decent side profile with chrome door handles and puddle lamps on the side mirrors that project a red MG logo on the floor.

The rear is similar to a modern-day BMW SUV, with a pair of elongated taillights, sharp reflectors, dual exhausts for a sporty look, and a scuff-plate-esque trim below to make it look more rugged.

Price

Details are yet to be revealed for how many variants of the car will be launched here and what their prices will be, but according to their prices in the international market, they are likely to between Rs. 5 million and Rs. 6 million only if the vehicle is offered as a Complete Knock-Down (CKD) unit here.

Considering the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Toyota Prius, and the Suzuki Vitara among others in Pakistan, if they are offered as Complete Built-up Units (CBU), their prices become much higher than they are in the international markets. However, with no official statements or announcements made yet, all we can do is wait to see.