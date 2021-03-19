Punjab Traffic Police Increases Challan Rates

The provincial cabinet has approved the traffic challan hike proposed by the Punjab Traffic Police. The fines have been increased for enforcing discipline on the roads in big cities across Punjab.

The police force’s concerns for the rampant traffic violations and rash driving incidents have been acknowledged by the provincial cabinet, whereby the motorists driving without licenses or using cell phones while driving will be fined heavily.

Overspeeding bikers will pay Rs. 500 instead of Rs. 200 and those on cars will pay Rs. 750, whereas those driving the commercial vehicles or public transport vehicles, will be fined Rs. 1000. Violating traffic signals will cost the motorists Rs. 500 whereas not wearing a helmet will lead to a challan of Rs. 600 instead of Rs. 200.

Rs. 400 will be fined for driving the wrong way and changing lanes without the use of indicators will cost the drivers Rs. 400 as well. Those that are found driving vehicles without fastening their seatbelts will be fined Rs. 750 instead of Rs. 500.

The new challan rates have already taken effect and the drivers are encouraged to remain vigilant and responsible while driving on busy roads.