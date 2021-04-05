Shadab Khan Ruled Out of South Africa and Zimbabwe Series

Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation on the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours after suffering a left toe injury while batting during the second One-Day International that has sidelined him for up to four weeks.

X-rays conducted following the match revealed an “intra articular communicated fracture” though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab.

Shadab revealed that he suffered the injury as the ball hit him on the toe while batting in the second ODI. He asked the fans to keep him in their prayers, adding that he is hopeful of making a swift comeback and win matches for the national side.

Remember me in your prayers. I am putting in a lot of effort, I believe if u keep working hard and keep fighting through tough times, Allah helps u reach ur goals. I will keep working hard and will bounce back inshAllah. Thank you for all your love and support. #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 5, 2021

This is the second major injury Shadab has suffered over the past year, he was ruled out of the team’s tour of New Zealand after suffering a “high-grade full-thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle”.

Vice-captain of the limited-overs side, Shadab was part of the Pakistan starting line-up in the first two ODIs against South Africa, his performances did not live up to his usual standards, as he went wicketless in both the ODIs. The Pakistan team management will be hoping Shadab fully regains his fitness and form ahead of the T20 World Cup in India in October – November.