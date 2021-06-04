Punjab Govt Increases Fines for Traffic Violations

The government of Punjab has greenlit the decision to increase the amount charged in fines for traffic violations by a significant degree. Moreover, the concerned authorities have also made it mandatory for the owners of vehicles that are older than five years to obtain certificates of fitness.

Motorcyclists will now be fined Rs. 400 instead of Rs. 300 for violating a traffic rule, and the fine for not wearing a helmet will be Rs. 600 instead of Rs. 200.

Additionally, overspeeding, wrong parking, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving without headlights will now result in a fine of Rs. 400 per offense instead of Rs. 200.

The fine for underaged motorbikers is Rs. 500, and Rs. 600 for riders without a valid driver’s license. Motorbikers with fake number plates will be charged Rs. 1000.

The fines for rickshaw drivers on the charges of miscellaneous violations have been increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 500.

For passenger and commercial vehicle drivers, the fines for driving without a seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving, and driving without a valid driving license have gone from Rs. 500 to Rs. 750.

The fine for passenger vehicles with fake number plates is Rs. 2000, and that for commercial vehicles with fake number plates has increased from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 2000.

Furthermore, vehicles using pressure horns or driving on the wrong side of the road will result in a fine of Rs. 1000 for each offense.