Sazgar Gets Greenfield Status to Assemble Premium Haval Cars in Pakistan

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has recently announced in an official notification that one of its partners, Haval, has been granted the Category-A greenfield investment status to assemble and sell its vehicles in Pakistan.

The automaker made its debut in Pakistan a few weeks ago and launched two crossover SUVs, namely, Haval Jolion and Haval H6. Both vehicles sold out within days of being launched and the company had to close the bookings for its vehicles.

Upon reopening the bookings, the company also bumped up the prices of the SUVs, citing the “logistical challenges and semiconductor microchip shortage” as the reason for the price hike. However, despite the price hikes, the entire new lot of vehicles got sold out, prompting the company to close the bookings once again.

However, Haval is now seemingly set to compete toe-to-toe against its competitors in the market with the commencement of local vehicle assembly. SEWL also has a partnership with another Chinese Automaker BAIC.

Although the latter partner has had the greenfield status in the country well before Haval, its cars are yet to be introduced in Pakistan. BAIC had promised the launch of reasonably priced cars in Pakistan back in February of 2020. More than a year later, people are still yearning for the launch of cheap cars from BAIC.