Rockfall Blocks Neelum Valley Highway, Stranding Travelers

A significant rockfall near Shaikh Bela has blocked the main highway of the Neelum Valley, causing inconvenience for both tourists and residents. Travelers are now facing challenges due to the disruption in transportation routes.

The recent rockfall near Kel Shaikh Bela has once again highlighted the vulnerability of this popular tourist spot in the Neelum Valley to landslides. This incident has further raised concerns about the safety of travelers and the need for necessary measures to address such risks in the future.

The blockage of the highway has disrupted ground transportation to the district headquarters of the upper regions, exacerbating the sense of isolation for both residents and travelers in the area.

Despite the urgency of the situation, efforts to reopen the main highway remain stalled, leaving travelers and locals stranded without a clear timeline for resolution.

Residents and travelers in the Neelum Valley are eagerly awaiting news on when they can expect normal travel operations to resume amidst the ongoing situation.