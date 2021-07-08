Poco M3 Pro 5G First Impressions: An Affordable Device Loaded With Flagship Features

The all-new Poco M3 Pro 5G has been getting a lot of press lately, and rightfully so since the phone comes loaded with a variety of flagship-like features.

On paper, the device looks impressive, and there’s a fairly snappy Android experience on one side. The downside is the lack of a few external features, which doesn’t hurt much if you aren’t bothered by aesthetics.

Let’s take a deeper look at what the Poco M3 Pro 5G offers and see whether it’s worth the money or not.

Design and Display

The 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS LCD looks sharp with nice color reproduction. The maximum brightness level could have been better, but the phone makes up for it with the 90Hz refresh rate that offers smoothness and fluid scrolling without any lag.

The back looks refreshingly new, with a blacked-out portion on the upper left side vividly resembling the camera module design on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series. The rest is a simple gradient finish on a neat plastic frame.

A few scuff marks from fingerprints appear if you’re not using a back cover, so use the silicon cover that comes in the box for a better experience.

The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted that also doubles as a power button.

Down below, there’s a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging, with a speaker grill on the side that offers premium sound effects, while the 3.5mm headphone jack sits on the upside in the far right corner.

The SIM slot acts as a shared drawer for microSDXC cards if you’re looking to expand memory.

Performance

With day-to-day use, the Poco M3 Pro 5G offers crisp usability and a fuss-free multitasking experience. The core houses MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 700 chipset and 6GM RAM + 128GB ROM that work well with heavy app usage. In gaming, titles such as COD Mobile and PUBG ran well if the graphics settings were set to Medium.

We noticed the back getting warmer after about 30 minutes of playing Temple Run, but don’t worry. The weather feels like it’s hotter than the sun these days, so a warm phone is normal.

On a lighter note, we played a bit with Video playback, which was good as well, but the reduced brightness and reflective nature of the display might make outdoor experiences a bit frustrating.

Camera

The back camera module doesn’t house an ultrawide lens, but there’s a 48MP AI-powered camera with 2MP + 2MP macro and depth sensors in support. On the front, the punch-hole cutout houses an 8MP selfie shooter, which offers good colors in selfies.

The Poco camera app offers some neat standard shooting modes such as Night, Pro, etc., and can record videos up to 1080p.

While the landscape shots lack sharpness and a stellar definition, close-ups look much, much better in this respect. Macro shots are usable, and the Portrait mode works fine as well.

Battery and Price

On a single full charge, the M3 Pro’s 5000mAh power cell easily lasts almost a day with a 90Hz refresh rate enabled. We ran a few videos to make sure, and the phone ran an impressive 8 hours and dropped down to just 56%.

On the charging side, it’s not one of the fastest bricks for the job. The phone comes with an 18W fast-charger, which typically handles a full charge in a little less than 3 hours.

The all-new Poco M3 Pro 5G retails for an impressive Rs. 32,999 in Pakistani markets. While most reviewers might question the aesthetics behind this phone, they surely cannot argue that this is one of the best value-for-money 5G smartphones on the market, and not even companies like Samsung and Apple are remotely ready to make such a phone at such a low price.

ProPakistani Rating: 8/10