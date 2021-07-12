Gandhara Nissan Ltd. Invites Applications from Potential 3S Dealers Across Pakistan

Chery Pakistan recently shared a digital media post seeking applications for potential 3S dealers nationwide, indicating that Chery and its local partner — Ghandhara Nissan Ltd., — seem to be gearing up to enter Pakistan’s automotive market sooner than anticipated.

Reliable sources stated that Ghandhara Nissan Ltd. has already started making the required changes to its existing vehicle assembly plant to accommodate the equipment needed to assemble the Chery vehicles. The company will reportedly target Pakistan’s mid-range and premium-range car segments, and will launch its vehicles in Pakistan early next year.

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. has quickly become one of China’s mainstay brands. It has also been China’s top exporter of passenger vehicles for the last consecutive 18 years, with exports to more than 80 countries and regions.

Its lineup of vehicles is well-in-demand in China, Russia, Brazil, and Latin America, and it has a diversified range of passenger cars, including the Arrizo Series of Sedans and the Tiggo Series of SUVs.

With the increasing acceptability of Chinese-origin cars in Pakistan, the venture might bring fruitful results for both Ghandhara Nissan Ltd. and Pakistani car buyers.