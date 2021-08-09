Honda Launches Electric Scooter ‘U-GO’

Automobile giant Honda has entered the electric scooter (e-scooter) market and its Chinese arm, Wuyang-Honda, has introduced the U-GO electric scooter in the Chinese market.

Honda has launched two models of the e-scooter and says that they have been designed exclusively for urban commute while being quite affordable. The scooters are minimalistic in design and have continuous-rated hub motors of 1.2 kW and 0.8 kW with top speeds of 53 kmph and 43 kmph respectively.

ALSO READ

Changan Brings Uni-K SUV and Two More Vehicles to Pakistan

They also have 1.44 kW lithium-ion batteries, which, according to Honda, can be doubled by installing a bigger battery pack. Furthermore, they have under-seat carriages with a capacity of 26 liters.

The U-GO is currently only available in the Chinese market at a starting price of CNY 7,499 (USD 1,150), and the 1.2kW version is priced at CNY 7,999 (USD 1,233). These prices are reported to be on the lower end of the spectrum and some Chinese models are reported to cost twice as much.

ALSO READ

Global Chip Shortage Continues to Delay Car Deliveries in Pakistan

The e-scooter market in China is booming, and Honda is likely to expand into regional markets like India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan is fast-tracking its automotive sector towards electric vehicles (EVs), and the competition introduced by Honda and other manufacturers will be welcome here.