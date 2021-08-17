2020 MG 5 Sedan Test Unit Spotted in Pakistan

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan has become a hot topic on social media once again on account of a promising development that involves footage of an MG 5 sedan on a car carrier in Pakistan that went viral on various platforms earlier today.

The development has drawn speculations about the fate of the vehicle in the Pakistani market.

The MG 5 is a B-segment sub-compact sedan that rivals the Toyota Yaris, the Honda City, and the Changan Alsvin. While it undoubtedly looks handsome, the 2021 MG 5 seems to have borrowed numerous styling cues from European cars as it resembles the 2020 Fiat Tipo and the 2018 Ford Focus.

ALSO READ

E-Taxi Service Launched For Northern Areas

In the international market, the MG 5 can be had with a choice of two 1.5-liter four-cylinder engines. One is a naturally aspirated variant that makes 119 hp and the other one is the turbocharged variant that makes 173 hp. The naturally aspirated engine comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic, while the turbocharged variant can be had with either the same manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

A few weeks ago, Javed Afridi posted a video on his social media and asked people to suggest the price of the new MG 5 in Pakistan. Although the price point of the vehicle for the Pakistani market is still unknown, it is believed that it will have the same price as the 6th generation Honda City and Toyota Yaris.

ALSO READ

Auto Parts Manufacturers Demand Duty Cuts on Raw Material Imports

The competition in the subcompact sedan segment seems to be on the rise in Pakistan, which is a promising development for both the company and the car buyers as it appeals to a majority of local car buyers.