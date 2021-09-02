Lahore’s Excise and Taxation Department Registers its Most Expensive Vehicle Ever

Punjab Excise & Taxation Department in Lahore registered a Mercedes AMG G63 for Rs. 5.3 million yesterday, making it the most expensive vehicle to be registered in the history of the department.

The Rs. 131.9 million pearl white Mercedes is registered under the title ‘First Habib Modaraba’ (an Islamic financial institute of Bank Al Habib Ltd.) as the vehicle has been acquired on bank lease. The vehicle has been allotted the registration number AEG-063.

Previously, the title of the most expensive vehicle was held by a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder that was also in Lahore. It cost Rs. 110 million, and its owner had paid a registration fee of over Rs. 4.5 million for it. At the time, the Excise & Taxation Department had refrained from registering it as the law only allowed the registration of vehicles that cost up to Rs. 100 million.

The department later registered the vehicle after the up-gradation of its software and an amendment in the legislation to register supercars.

The Lamborghini was preceded by a Mercedes GT series that had cost about Rs. 100 million, for which the department had charged a registration fee of Rs. 3.5 million.