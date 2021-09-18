Changan to Launch 21 New All Electric Vehicles in Five Years

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. intends to launch 21 new electric vehicles within the next five years, as revealed by its President Wang Jun at the 2021 World New Energy Vehicle Congress.

Advertisement

He explained that the company expects the sales of these new energy vehicles to reach 1.05 million units by 2025 in line with the sales target that it announced at the Tech Ecosystem Summit last month. Accordingly, the target is to sell three million vehicles by 2025, 35 percent of which will be new energy vehicles (NEVs).

ALSO READ Vehicle Maintenance: Essential Fluids and Care

In a bid to transition into an intelligent and low carbon emission mobility company, Changan has built three new dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms called EPA0, EPA1, and EPA2. It has also released a high-end intelligent car platform called ‘MPA Ark Architecture’ that will serve the A-to-C segment models.

Besides these developments, Changan is working on a super digital platform for smart cars called ‘SDA Architecture.

Wang Jun disclosed that Changan has invested 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) in Research and Development in the last five years and now has over 500 smart low-carbon solutions.

ALSO READ E-Challans Have Significantly Reduced Traffic Violations in Islamabad

Changan also plans to invest at least five percent of its revenue per year in Research and Development to develop its technical capabilities in six layers (energy layer, mechanical layer, operating systems, cloud-based data, electronic architecture, and application software), digital operation bases (network, cloud, and platform), three operating systems (intelligent management, intelligent product, and intelligent manufacturing), and core patents and technologies related to the semiconductor chip, map, and cloud.