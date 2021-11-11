Toyota Gets Bad Rep for Not Supporting Electric Car Normalization

Toyota Motors has been at the forefront of the companies revolting against the normalization of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. The Japanese automotive giant is a huge advocate of sticking with hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and believes that the goal to shift to fully electric powertrains is “unrealistic”.

Therefore, it is no surprise that its stance against the adoption of EVs has gained a great degree of notoriety among environmentalists internationally.

A Corporate Climate Policy Footprint Report by an independent think tank called InfluenceMap detailed that Toyota has been ranked the third most obstructive company against environmental policies from a list of 49 other companies. It is also the only car company that was included in the ten most obstructive companies against environmental policies.

The other automakers on the list were BMW, Daimler, and Hyundai, which came eighteenth, twenty-fourth, and twenty-fifth respectively.

The report revealed that Toyota was placed so high because of its active campaign against phasing out internal combustion engines (ICEs) around the world. Toyota has also been labeled the ‘worst car company’ in terms of emissions reduction efforts.

Toyota and the Stellantis Group were even graded ‘F minus minus’ at the recent COP26 Climate Summit for their efforts to reduce emissions and their carbon footprints.

Greenpeace declared that these companies, including Ford Motor, Honda, Daimler, Nissan, Renault, General Motors, and Daimler, have no plans to phase out ICE powertrains before 2035, and their delays are hindering the attainment of environment preservation goals.

These growing contentions against Toyota are sure to impact its market value as more investors gravitate towards companies open to the complete adoption of all-electric powertrains.