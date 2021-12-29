Honda Civic 11th Generation Expected to be Unveiled in Pakistan Soon

The highly anticipated 11th generation of Honda Civic may be revealed at the upcoming Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2022 in Karachi as Honda Atlas has been testing it for some time now.

Honda Civic 2022 has been a hot topic since it was seen on the motorway, camouflaged in wraps. Keen enthusiasts managed to track its registration number and the news kept resurfacing on the internet for weeks.

It was obvious that Honda Atlas was testing the 11th generation Civic to launch it locally but there was no official word from the company in this regard. The imported CBU unit still managed to create a lot of hype among automotive and Civic aficionados.

The Honda Civic 11th generation is a stunning vehicle that debuted globally in April 2021 with a redesigned interior and exterior, upgraded engine, chassis, and advanced safety features. It has already reached right-hand drive (RHD) Asian markets.

The PAPS Auto Show is expected to be held from 21 to 23 January 2022 in Karachi and it will be interesting to see if Honda displays this over-hyped sedan as all eyes are going to be on it at the event.