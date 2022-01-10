Carrefour Invests Another Rs. 1 Billion in Pakistan

Carrefour, owned and operated by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has added a further Rs. 1 billion to its current investment of Rs. 9.5 billion in the country with the inauguration of a new hypermarket in Gujranwala.

The new standalone hypermarket was inaugurated today, in the presence of Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Thierry Joulin, Chief Operating Officer Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Umer Lodhi, and Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan.

With the opening of its 10thstore in Pakistan, Carrefour has expressed its great confidence in the country’s retail sector and underlined its desire to support the growth and prosperity of the communities it is a part of. The guests were also given a tour of the 15,000 sq m premises that will provide the community of Gujranwala with an elevated shopping experience.

Through its offering of over 25,000 products in the categories of consumer goods, fresh foods, electronics, home accessories, and others, Carrefour Pakistan will bring convenience to the daily lives of shoppers and provide economic support to 170 households in the city through job creation and local sourcing of products.

Syed Fakhar Imam emphasized the important role of the retail sector in the local sourcing of fresh produce for the modernization of the agricultural sector and its benefit for Pakistan’s economy. He also appreciated Carrefour’s role in creating this direct connection between supermarkets and farms which was effectively catering to the domestic food demand of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Speaking at the occasion, Umer Lodhi said, “We stand by our commitment of providing support to the local economy through our expansion plans and the opening of this hypermarket in Gujranwala is a reflection of this commitment in action. It is also a moment of great pride for us as we play our part in the economic revival of the country alongside the Government of Pakistan through the achievement of shared objectives, including sustainable community development.”

Working with more than 700 partners from across Pakistan, Carrefour continues to support and source from local producers. Committed to helping drive Pakistan’s economy forward, Carrefour continues its journey of growth, strengthening partnerships, and providing innovative retail services to shoppers.