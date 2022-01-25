Toyota Prado 2023 is Coming in August This Year

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2023 will make its first appearance in August, according to multiple sources out of Japan. Nonetheless, it will not be a newer generation but an upgraded version of the current Prado.

Advertisement

The Creative311 also suggests that the new Land Cruiser Prado will only be an improved version of the present model rather than an entirely new vehicle as previously speculated. On the other side, Toyota is expected to cease booking orders for the current Prado in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ Toyota Warns of 4-Year Delivery Time for Land Cruiser

The impending Prado upgrade, according to some sources, would include a reworked grille along with a fascia garnish with some minor color and material modifications in the interior.

Toyota’s 150 Series Prado has been in production for 13 years — since 2009, and in late 2017 the SUV received a major facelift, which still looked great despite the fact that it was based on the same old generation.

Production Issues

The next generation Prado has been pushed back from 2022 to 2024, according to a Japanese publisher Best Car, due to continued production issues.

Introducing Prado’s facelift may be Toyota’s only way out to continue with the production and sales.

Advertisement

As previously reported, waiting periods for the latest Land Cruiser 300 Series have been also extended by up to four years due to COVID-19, semiconductor chip scarcity, and record-high demand, leading the Japanese auto giant to postpone the next generation Prado.

ALSO READ Kia Lucky Motors Also Announces Hefty Price Hikes

New Engine

According to a previous report, Toyota has been working on a new powertrain for the future Prado, Hilux, and Hiace models, which will be a 2.5-liter turbo-diesel, four-cylinder engine connected to a hybrid-electric system.

The GR Sport model of the next-generation Prado, similar to the 300 Series, is expected to launch as well, offering buyers a dedicated off-road-focused alternative. The rest of the range will be geared toward providing family comfort.

Toyota has currently not revealed any official or in-depth details regarding the facelift version of the upcoming Land Cruiser Prado. However, the coming weeks or months will clear out all doubts related to the much-awaited SUV.