Changan Oshan X7 is Launching Next Week

After impressing in the subcompact sedan market, Master Changan Motor will soon make a grand entry into Pakistan’s emerging SUV market with the launch of the Changan Oshan X7 SUV.

Pakwheels.com reported that the company will host an Oshan X7 line-off ceremony on 7 February and will launch the SUV via an online live stream on 11 February.

As the company has already started assembling the Oshan X7 locally, this will give it an edge over certain SUVs that are still being sold as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs) in Pakistan.

About the SUV

Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV with five-seat and seven-seat options, that rivals Kia Sorento and Toyota Fortuner.

It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 178 horsepower and 300 Newton-meters of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

In China, Oshan X7 has level-2.5 autonomous driving capability, adaptive cruise control, stability control, traction control, lane departure warning and keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, collision warning (front and rear), modern infotainment and driver’s display units, a panoramic sunroof, and eight airbags among many other features.

The entire package will probably be offered with a premium price tag in Pakistan. However, the company has claimed that it seeks to cater to value-conscious car buyers, which suggests that the price will be justified.