This Company is Upgrading Old Land Cruisers to The “New Model” for Cheap

One of the oldest nameplates in Toyota’s lineup, the Land Cruiser, has achieved an iconic status among car buyers due to its immense capability and reliability. So, it is no surprise that the new 300-series Land Cruiser is one of the most hotly anticipated off-roaders of all time.

In promising news for the 200-series (previous model) Land Cruiser owners, a car accessories company called GBT Body Kits has made a conversion kit that transforms the old Land Cruiser into the 300-series Land Cruiser. It includes cosmetic components such as new front and rear bumpers, a new front grille, and redesigned headlights and taillights with sequential indicators.

The company claims that the body kit requires no alteration and can be easily installed or removed. Reports also suggest that these body kits will reach Pakistani car accessory stores soon.

300-Series Land Cruiser in Pakistan

Fortunately, Pakistan is also one of the few markets that will get the new 300-series Land Cruiser, according to the Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) website.

Although there are no official details about its launch, the vehicle will reportedly be debuted in Pakistan late this year or in early 2023 at an expected price of over Rs. 60 million based on its latest price tag and the recent taxes imposed on vehicle imports by the government.