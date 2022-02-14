Govt Likely to Reduce Price of Remdesivir Injection Used for COVID-19 Treatment

The federal cabinet is set to reduce the maximum retail price of the crucial Remdesivir injection used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients needing auxiliary support of oxygen in its upcoming meeting.

The Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, the Pakistan Cloud First Policy and the National Sports Policy 2022 will also be presented in the cabinet meeting for approval.

After a two-week hiatus, the meeting of the federal cabinet has been convened on Tuesday. A 25-point agenda issued for the meeting of the federal cabinet is available with ProPakistani.

The meeting will review the economic and political situation in the country’s geopolitical scenario specifically with respect to Afghanistan. As per sources, the cabinet will also ponder on the opposition’s no-confidence motion. A briefing on the current COVID-19 situation and an update on the electronic voting machines will also be given to the cabinet.

The summary for the reduction in the maximum retail price of 100mg injection of Remdesivir, which plays a key role in the treatment of COVID-19, moved by the Ministry of National Health Services is also part of the agenda. The price reduction will enable patients to use the injection as per the requirement.

The Economic Affairs Division’s summary regarding the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (Extension) is also on the agenda.

The appointment of members of the Law and Justice Commission and the appointment of the Board of Directors of the State Life Insurance Corporation is also part of the agenda.

The re-appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Management of NAVTEC and the appointment of the Director-General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation is also on the agenda. The Ministry of Interior’s summary regarding the Returns and Re-Admission Agreement between Pakistan and the United Kingdom is also on the agenda.

The summary for allotment of land in Artillery Ground of Pakistan Secretariat for construction of Federal Service Tribunal Camp Office Karachi is part of the agenda as well. This summary will be submitted by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Approval will likely be given to set up special courts to protect the properties of expat Pakistanis. The transfer of 33.5 percent working interest and operatorship of China Zenhua Oil to Pakistan Petroleum Limited in Baska Block (granted on a G2G basis) is also on the agenda.

The cabinet will also deliberate and is expected to approve the one-time release of Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.2T (petrol) vehicle exported by M/s Peugeot, France for durability test and one-time permission for temporary import of two units of truck-mounted cranes for wind power generation project in relaxation of the IPO, 2020.

The cabinet is expected to grant permission to export 34,500 MT yellow split peas to Afghanistan under World Food Program (WFP) humanitarian operation. The appointment of the Director-General of the National Institute of Electronics is also on the agenda.

The annual report of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the financial year 2020-21 will also be presented in the meeting. The decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms and the Economic Coordination Committee and the Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics are expected to be ratified.