Saudi Crown Prince Agrees to Collaborate With Pakistani Intelligence for Counterterrorism

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has greenlit a collaboration pact between the kingdom’s Presidency of State Security and Pakistan’s military intelligence agency to tackle terrorism and its funding.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister MBS, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi officials’ greenlight comes on the heels of a “highly productive” visit by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to the kingdom in March.

The cabinet meeting also approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in the energy sector.

During the cabinet meeting, authorization was granted to the minister of energy, or a designated deputy, to engage in discussions and sign a draft memorandum of understanding with the Pakistani side, focusing on cooperation in the energy sector.

The Saudi Crown Prince is expected to visit Pakistan in the coming weeks. Earlier reports emerged that the visit had been canceled; however, Pakistani officials have assured that they are in touch with Saudi officials regarding this matter.