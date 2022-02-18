Honda Civic Vs. Hyundai Sonata – Does Buying Civic Make Any Sense? [Comparison]

The new model Honda Civic has entered the ‘expensive car’ territory in the Pakistani market with its obscene price tag. Fortunately, there are many premium cars in that territory these days, from compact crossovers to midsize executive sedans.

Among such vehicles, one of the credible threats to the new Civic is Hyundai Sonata. A direct competitor to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, the Hyundai Sonata is Pakistan’s first locally assembled and cheapest D-Segment executive sedan.

By that virtue, it is also the cheapest D-Segment sedan in Pakistan. This begs the question of whether it is a better value proposition than the Civic for a similar price. Let us do a deep dive and find out:

Exterior Styling

Hyundai Sonata

People have praised Hyundai for its new design language. Anointed with the “sensuous sportiness” moniker, the new design language continues throughout the entire Hyundai lineup.

The smooth silhouette blends nicely with sharp lines across the entire body. The front fascia features a huge and imposing hexagonal grille, a sharp bumper, a modern-looking pair of headlights, and the unique Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) that extend onto the bonnet, giving the car a sporty yet sophisticated look.

The sharp synchronous lines and edges continue on the Sonata’s side, accentuating its handsome look. Although the alloy rim design seems cluttered with meshed silver and black spokes, it complements the complex styling of the vehicle.

The rear has a boomerang-shaped taillight design that is bridged by a singular LED strip across the back. The swooping roofline at the back becomes flush with the boot lid, giving the Sonata a Sportback-look.

The rear bumper is also sharply designed but lacks fake exhaust cutouts, which is a welcome design element. Overall, the Sonata is among the best-looking cars in Pakistan.

Honda Civic

The new Civic has a much simpler and cleaner design compared to the previous model. The front has sharp headlights and aggressive DRLs, a sleek front grille, and a smooth and elongated bonnet design.

From the side, it has a traditional sedan profile with a straightened-out tail and an edgy profile that looks subdued, yet sporty. The international models have 18-inch alloy rims which add to the Civic’s sporty look. It is not yet known if Pakistan will get the same wheel design.

The subtlety continues at the back with a pair of LED taillights, a plain yet stylish bumper design, and an elongated tail that makes it look like a normal sedan, as opposed to a Sportback-like profile of the old Civic.

Interior Design

Hyundai Sonata

The Sonata arguable has the best-looking interior out of most vehicles in the market today. Whilst packed with modern tech, it is classy and neat at the same time.

The smooth dash design along with the sleek vents and brushed aluminum trim-pieces, a center-mounted huge infotainment screen, a retro-style four-spoke steering wheel, an all-digital driver display, all make for a modern yet soothing design.

The Sonata has a spacious cabin that can seat 4 passengers with ease, however, due to the sloping roofline at the back, people over 6-feet tall struggle a bit with limited headroom. The Sonata has 453 liters of trunk space, which is small for a vehicle of its size.

In terms of interior design, however, Sonata has its competitors beat by a huge margin.

Honda Civic

Honda has taken a minimalistic approach to interior design. The materials and gadgets seem well put together, while the layout looks intuitive and straightforward.

As per several international car reviews, the interior is roomier than the previous model. The cabin is spacious enough to comfortably accommodate five passengers. Taller passengers can also sit comfortably in the back, thanks to an improved headspace.

The boot space is 497 liters, which is bigger than the Sonata. Overall, even though it’s not luxurious, Honda has done a fine job with the new Civic’s interior.

Weight and Dimensions

Interestingly, despite being a smaller car, the new Civic is almost as heavy as the Sonata. The measurements of both vehicles are as follows:

Measurements Honda Civic Hyundai Sonata Wheelbase 2,736 mm 2,840 mm Length 4,674 mm 4,900 mm Width 1,801 mm 1,860 mm Height 1,415 mm 1,445 mm Max Curb Weight 1,396 KG 1,415 KG

Performance

Hyundai Sonata

The Sonata is offered in Pakistan with two powertrains — a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 152 hp and 192 Nm of torque, paired with 6-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 191 hp and 245 Nm of torque, that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle has a Mcpherson strut coil spring suspension setup up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension setup at the back. It also has ventilated discs brakes up front and solid disc brakes at the back with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

The recorded fuel economy for the 2.0 liter variant of the Sonata – as per various road test results – is between 11-14 kilometers per liter, whereas that of the 2.5-liter variant is reportedly 9-12 kilometers per liter.

Honda Civic

The new Honda Civic will be offered in three variants. All variants will have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 180 hp and 240 Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to auto-data.net, the new Civic has a fuel economy of 14 liters per kilometer internationally, however, the figures are likely to vary in Pakistan.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants only to determine the complete range of features that they offer. The following are the specs and features of both vehicles:

Specs and Features Honda Civic Hyundai Sonata 2.5 Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Front Foglights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Lane Keep Assist Yes No Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Hill Start Assist Yes Yes Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Airbags 6 4 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes All-Digital HuD Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Wireless Charging Yes Yes Dual-Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Paddle Shifters Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Sunroof Normal Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Note: Mentioned above are the speculated features of the new Honda Civic. The company is yet to announce its official features.

Price and Verdict

Being slightly smaller and lighter than the Sonata, the Civic has a better power-to-weight ratio out of the two. The prices of all three vehicles are as follows:

Honda Civic Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT — Rs. 5,099,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT Oriel — Rs. 5,399,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo LL-CVT — Rs. 6,149,000

Hyundai Sonata Sonata 2.0 — Rs. 6,859,000 Sonata 2.5 — Rs. 7,749,000



Despite being a compact sedan that competes with Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla, its price is almost the same as the Sonata. In this case, those who prefer luxury and style will not mind paying a slight premium and buying a Sonata. But, for those who want strong performance with mildly improved utility, the new Civic would be the vehicle of choice.