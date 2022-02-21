Maruti to Launch Suzuki Alto 800cc This Year

Maruti Suzuki’s most economical vehicle in India is currently the Alto 800, and the manufacturer is working on producing a new-generation model for the hatchback. For a long time, the Alto 800 has been not just one of the best-selling hatchbacks, but also one of the greatest selling automobiles in the entire Indian market.

While the Japanese automaker is yet to formally announce the launch, here are some things you need to know about the upcoming next-generation Alto.

The vehicle is believed to be manufactured on the same lightweight Heartect K architecture as the S-Presso and is presumed to be designed more like a crossover with a little taller ride height than the existing low-slung Alto 800.

The next-generation Alto has been sighted on test several times, indicating that the hatchback will be larger while maintaining a similar overall appearance to the current Alto.

It is projected to be powered by the same 796cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine seen in the hatchback’s present generation. The engine produces 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of maximum torque.

The standard Alto 800 comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox but it is speculated that Maruti will introduce an optional automatic transmission in the next-generation hatchback as it will help the car reel in more customers.

Maruti Alto 800 Specs

Given that the Alto is a low-cost vehicle, the current generation is quite basic in terms of features.

Alto’s top trim is likely to have amenities such as the newest version of Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power windows, LED DRLs, wheel caps, twin airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and so on.

Maruti is likely to launch the Alto 800’s replacement in India by late 2022.

Nevertheless, as previously stated, a formal launch date for the car has yet to be announced.

Price and Competitors

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto will most probably be valued between INR 380,000 (PKR 900,000) and INR 420,000 (PKR 993,000) (ex-showroom) and will compete with the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO in the Indian market.

Alto in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki introduced the Alto 660cc model in 2019 to replace the iconic Mehran. It is Pakistan’s first 660cc car and is powered by a 3-cylinder r series 660cc engine that is capable of producing up to 39 hp and 56 Nm of torque. The Alto VXL is also available with AGS (Auto Gear Shift) and ABS (brake).

If Pak Suzuki offers an 800cc variant of the Alto, it will perform much better than the current version.

It is safe to say that Suzuki Alto is one of Pak Suzuki’s most popular cars. Despite being reluctant to introduce new technology or variants in Pakistan, the brand still has widespread popularity for its reliability and the availability of parts.

The 660cc Alto is available in three variants in Pakistan:

Suzuki Alto VX

Suzuki Alto VXR

Suzuki Alto VXL

Alto VX is the base variant and does not even offer safety features like airbags or ABS. Although there are two airbags in the VXR trim, still it lacks ABS. The VXL variant is the only variant to have dual airbags and ABS as well as power mirrors.

There are currently no indicators from Pak Suzuki regarding the replacement of the existing Alto with a newer model and new shape as the Pakistani auto industry is famous for introducing globally retired models locally. For now, it remains to be seen how long the company will drag the current Alto.

Via gaadiwaadi