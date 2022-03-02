KP’s CNG Stations Will Now Operate Longer Than Usual

CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will now be open for five days every week.

The decision was the outcome of a meeting between a delegation from the CNG Association and the Chief Minister of KP, Mahmood Khan, in Peshawar to discuss the work timings of local CNG stations.

ARY News reported that the attendees of the meeting extended the weekly schedule of CNG stations in the province by two days. As per the new decision, CNG stations will now run five days a week after previously operating three days a week.

Prior to this, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) had announced a three-day closure on 24 February for all CNG stations in Sindh. The stations were being shut under the gas load management plan according to a spokesperson for the gas utility.

CNG merchants reopened their businesses on 14 February after a two-and-a-half-month hiatus. Following the gas load management plan, gas supplies to the CNG sector had been halted from 1 December 2021 to 15 February 2022.