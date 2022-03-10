Peshawar Traffic and Military Police Penalize Traffic Violators

The City Traffic Police of Peshawar has collaborated with the Military Police to clamp down on traffic violators and take action against 899 motorists.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, on Khyber Road. Motorists who were caught over speeding were also fined during the crackdown.

The Military Police also worked with the City Traffic Police in the operations at the Cantonment Board Peshawar area.

CTO Marwat said that the City Traffic Police are utilizing all their resources to maintain a steady flow of traffic in Peshawar by implementing traffic rules, and warned that violators would not be shown leniency but would be meted out strong legal action.

The CTO said that the operations will continue to guarantee that traffic rules are followed throughout Peshawar and added that citizens should obey traffic rules, use helmets and seat belts, and avoid speeding.

Via The News