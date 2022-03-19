ISUZU Introduces D-Max V-Cross GT Edition With New Features and Speedy Delivery

Ghandhara Industries Limited presents a new edition of ISUZU D-Max every year and is introducing the new ISUZU D-Max V-Cross GT Edition this year to enhance the driving experience with improved safety, comfort, and functionality.

Climate control, cruise control, hill start assist, hill descent control, and other smart features are now included as standard in the ISUZU D-Max 4×4 V-Cross 3.0L, with luxury and innovation elevated to a whole new level.

New Features and Accessories

The GT Edition offers a variety of user-friendly components and gadgets for convenience. Its owners can get rid of wires and old-school lighter chargers as it will now offer built-in wireless charging that eliminates the need to carry charging wires on board.

D-Max’s doorsteps will be equipped with illuminating rocker plates that will enhance their appearance besides providing protection against scuff marks.

The rear will be adorned with a tailgate ornament and will include a metallic sling-up string for easy access to the truck bed. The hood of the truck will be easier to lift with the help of a hood lifter to access the engine or top-up fluids.

Besides the accessories that come standard in the V-Cross GT Edition, owners can also install the extra ones offered by the company, which include a cargo spoiler, a cargo extender, and a sports bar.

The greatest news is that buyers will not have to pay extra for the GT Edition and the pricing will remain unchanged at Rs. 7,950,000.

Company’s Commitment on 14-Day Deliveries

Regarding Gandhara Industries Limited’s commitment to delivering its innovative and powerful vehicles on time, the Senior General Manager (Sales and Marketing) of Isuzu Pakistan, Imran Rasheed explained:

When it comes to the automotive industry, there has always been Japanese dominance in the market. ISUZU’s constant innovation and dedication to excellence have helped D-Max stand out from the rest. This was the inspiration behind the GT Edition. We wanted to give our customers an even better experience, not just in terms of the engine power but the overall comfort and thrill of the drive. In addition to this, we are committed to deliver the booked vehicles within two weeks.

Getting a vehicle delivered within 14 days sounds like a miracle in Pakistan, considering the current situation of certain automakers that are famous for failing to deliver vehicles on the committed date or schedule.

The 2022 ISUZU V-Cross GT is designed to be the most powerful and practical edition of D-Max on the market. The latest model is geared to meet expectations, with user-friendly functionalities that provide incredible power, a magnificent exterior, and a streamlined cabin.

