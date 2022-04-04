Toyota GR Corolla is an All-Wheel Drive Sports Car Killer

Toyota GR Yaris’s popularity in Europe had sparked a frenzy among car enthusiasts in the USA and Canada, which led to the debut of the GR Corolla. With uber-aggressive looks and performance figures, GR Corolla is a huge departure from its former reputation as a ‘boring commuter car’.

Performance Upgrades

GR Corolla shares little with its normal passenger car version. It has a stiffened chassis and a high-performance powertrain that includes a turbocharged 1.6 liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces up to 300 horsepower (hp) — 35 more than GR Yaris — 370 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and a 6-speed manual transmission.

ALSO READ All You Need To Know About Pakistan’s New Toyota Land Cruiser

GR Corolla will have bigger brakes and upgraded suspension for optimal performance. It will also have an optional ‘performance pack’ which incorporates Limited Slip Differentials (LSDs) upfront and outback which allow for better ride control.

The most important upgrade that Toyota has given the GR Corolla is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The new system has three main modes that distribute different amounts of power to the front or rear wheels in each mode:

Normal Mode — 60 percent front/40 percent rear

Track Mode — 50 percent front/50 percent rear

Sports Mode — 30 percent front/70 percent rear

It also uses lightweight materials such as lighter alloy rims, aluminum body panels, and a carbon-fiber roof that allows for a lower center of gravity and better high-speed driving.

Features and Expected Price

Toyota is yet to reveal the complete list of features and launch date for GR Corolla. However, experts reckon that it will have the same comfort and safety features as the normal Corolla except for a few cosmetic changes.

ALSO READ Hyundai to Make Electric Cars Behave Like Cars With Engines

Car journalists also speculate that GR Corolla could cost around $45,000 due to its hype. Toyota will answer all those questions in early 2023 at the vehicle’s launch.