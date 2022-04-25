These are 5 Most Expensive Burgers in Karachi [Pictures]

Karachi is home to some of the finest and most incredible restaurants in Pakistan that are known to serve memorable meals. Whether it is the flavor or the price tag, Karachi’s eateries have a variety of factors that leave lasting impressions on their customers. This article presents a look at the five most expensive burgers in Karachi that are bound to raise eyebrows.

Now, burgers are an iconic fast food loved around the world, and essentially had humble ingredients consisting of bread, meat, and salad. However, over the years, restaurants have introduced fancier and more luxurious versions of this basic comfort food, with an array of creative fixings.

While there are a plethora of pocket-friendly eateries in the city that serve scrumptious meals, there are also high-end restaurants where dining is heavy on the wallet.

1. Saltage Steakhouse – Wagyu Burger

Located in Khayaban-e-Nishat Karachi, Saltage Steakhouse serves the Wagyu Burger for Rs. 2,220.

A single serving of this juicy, tender, and flavorful burger that is seasoned to perfection with herbs and spices consists of a piece of medium-rare meat with a melted slice of cheese along with mustard pepper sauce and fries on the side.

2. Cafe Aylanto – Black Angus Hamburger

The exquisite and mouthwatering Black Angus Hamburger is one of Cafe Aylanto’s best burgers, a single serving of which costs Rs. 2,000.

Angus beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and relish are the high-quality ingredients that this burger is composed of to delight your senses, and it comes with side options of the cafe’s signature fries, baked potato, mashed potatoes, or truffle fries.

3. Marcel’s – Marcel’s Wagyu Beef Burger

Marcel’s Wagyu Beef Burger is comprised of a premium beef burger patty, turkey bacon, and fried onion rings in a homemade brioche bun, and is served with wedges and french fries.

Priced at Rs. 1,900, this heavenly upscale burger is sure to win you over with its tantalizing flavors in every bite.

4. Newbury Cafe – The Newbury Angus Burger

The Newbury Angus Burger is one of the most popular and hot items on the cafe’s menu. A single serving of this massive burger has two Angus beef patties atop lettuce, smothered with cheese and mayonnaise, and stacked on a soft, spongy bun, served with fries.

The complex, succulent, and tender burger can be had for Rs. 1,800 and is a delightful experience that is worth every rupee.

5. Saltage Steakhouse – Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger by Saltage Steakhouse is one of its luxurious plant-based burgers that looks, tastes, and even smells like a fresh beef burger. Similar to a traditional burger, it is a juicy, ‘meaty’, and piquant treat for the tastebuds. It consists of a thick, juicy plant-based meat patty, and lettuce and tomatoes sandwiched in a soft roll.

Priced at Rs. 1,600, the Beyond Burger is a great option for vegans, vegetarians, and people who are trying to reduce their intake of meat.

So, whether you are a foodie looking to splurge on these delectables or are just curious to try one, be sure to visit these restaurants for a new burger experience.