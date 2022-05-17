BAIC BJ60 is a Full-Sized Land Cruiser Rival [Images]

BAIC has revealed the all-new BJ60 SUV for the Chinese market. The state-owned company is positioning its full-size SUV to compete with the likes of Toyota Land Cruiser, Trumpchi GS8, and GWM Tank 500.

However, unlike most of its cross-SUV counterparts, BJ60 is an off-road SUV. Compared to BJ40, it looks much smoother and more civilized. It has a similar boxy profile but looks subtle compared to its smaller counterpart. Strong profile lines, huge stature, and a bulky silhouette make for an imposing SUV.

Although BAIC is yet to reveal BJ60’s complete list of features, it is expected to have a modern infotainment unit, seven-seat configuration, ambient lighting, various driver-assist features, and a fancy interior.

The company hasn’t revealed BJ60’s performance figures either. However, it will have a hybrid system that allows for a zero-to-hundred acceleration in 6 seconds and a range of 1,000 km.

BAIC in Pakistan

BAIC came to Pakistan in 2020 in partnership with Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), which also introduced us to Haval SUVs. The company was originally supposed to debut the D20 hatchback and X25 crossover in Pakistan. However, due to a larger public interest in BJ40, SEWL decided to launch it instead.

ProPakistani recently learned through an industry source that BAIC plans to launch the X25 next with no mention of a timeline. However, given the ongoing economic turbulence, that isn’t likely to happen anytime soon.