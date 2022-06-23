Islamabad Police to Take Action Against Non-Payment of E-Challans

Islamabad Police, along with the excise & taxation department, will take action against non-payment of e-challans and vehicle token taxes. The department made the announcement on its official Twitter account earlier today.

اسلام آباد پولیس اور @ICT_Excise کے اشتراک سے ایک نیا اقدام۔ 30 جون تک E-Challan اور ٹوکن ٹیکس کے بقایا جات کی عدم ادائیگی والی گاڑیوں کےخلاف کارروائی ہو گی۔وہیکل ویریفکیشن کے لئے ایکسائز آفس میں بھی ایک ڈیسک کھولا جائے گا تاکہ گاڑیوں کی باآسانی ویریفکیشن ہو سکے۔#ICTP #IGP pic.twitter.com/mU6gtxwlZb — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) June 23, 2022

ALSO READ Peugeot Believes SUVs Will Soon Go Out of Fashion

According to the announcement, the department will take action against those who fail to pay their e-challans or token taxes by June 30. It added that the excise department will place a dedicated desk for convenient verification of cars. The department will cease cars and bikes without standard number plates.

Islamabad police and excise department are also planning data integration for a more thorough and effective check and balance. Both departments believe that it will allow them to develop a strong inter-departmental alliance for the system’s overall betterment.

Islamabad police have also announced strict action against one-way traffic violators in the capital. It has formed a special task force to address the issue, which is monitoring all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, and Murree Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue.

ALSO READ Electric Cars May Have a Massive 33 Percent Share in Car Sales by 2028: Report

Authorities have been instructed to warn the offenders and take strict action against those who do not comply.