President Alvi Rejects FBR’s Review Representation in Pak Suzuki Refund Case

President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected review representation by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) refund case.

According to details, President Alvi rejected a review representation made to him by the FBR against a judgment of the President dated 10-03-2022, wherein the recommendations of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in 24 complaints were upheld.

FBR’s review representation regarding FTO’s order of refund of excess amount of 4.5 percent of sales tax in favour of the taxpayers, who were charged 17 percent sales tax as against 12.5 percent on the purchase of new Pak Suzuki cars of up to 1000cc was rejected.

Instead of implementing the FTO’s recommendations, upheld by the President for providing relief to the aggrieved taxpayers who were overcharged by illegally collecting excess sales tax, FBR without any legal authority, again filed a review representation which has been rejected by the President on the grounds that there is no provision under the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms Act, 2013, for filing a review against orders of the President of Pakistan passed on any representation.