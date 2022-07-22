Here’s What Xiaomi’s Upcoming EV Looks Like [Leaked Photos]

Xiaomi Automobile’s upcoming electric car prototype has been spotted in China ahead of its debut next month. The company is seemingly developing a Tesla Model S beater rather than a compact electric vehicle (EV).

Not much is known about Xiaomi’s upcoming EV, but the photos flaunt its sleek design that can put several of its competitors to shame. It has a long hood and a short deck, which gives a regal look, much like retro cars.

The wheelbase seems quite long, which implies that the EV might take on the likes of Mercedes Benz EQS, BMW i7, Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, etc. It has super-slim headlights, conventionally designed alloy rims, and a smooth body that is devoid of needless fake vents and jagged lines.

Earlier reports claimed that the company will launch supermini and subcompact EVs to appeal to the mass market. The supermini car will have level-2 while the subcompact car will have level-3 autonomous driving features.

However, the photos suggest that Xiaomi will initially compete with the executive EV segment. The company plans to start producing the EV in H1 2024, by which point, the competition would likely have gotten tougher since other tech giants such as Sony and Apple are also working on their EVs.