Massive CPI Inflation Breaks 14-Year Record in July 2022

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation in July 2022 increased to a 14-year high of 24.9 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared to an increase of 21.3 percent in the previous month and 8.4 percent in July 2021, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 4.3 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 percent in July 2021.

According to the PBS data, the prices of food and non-food items including potatoes, eggs, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, pulse masoor, wheat, rice, milk, electricity charges, motor fuels, construction input items, stationery, motor vehicles accessories, cleaning & laundering, liquefied hydrocarbons, and woolen cloth increased.

CPI inflation Urban, increased by 23.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 19.8 percent in the previous month and 8.7 percent in July 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 4.5 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 percent in July 2021.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 26.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.6 percent in the previous month and 8.0 percent in July 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 4.2 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.4 percent in July 2021.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 28.2 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 21.7 percent a month earlier and an increase of 16.2 percent in July 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 7.3 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 1.8 percent in July 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 38.5 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 38.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 17.3 percent in July 2021. WPI inflation on an MoM basis increased by 2.0 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 8.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.3 percent in the corresponding month i.e. July 2021.

Measured by non-food and non-energy Urban increased by 12.0 percent on a YoY basis in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.5 percent in the previous month and 6.9 percent in July 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.2 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.0 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.8 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 14.6 percent on a YoY basis in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.6 percent in the previous month and 6.9 percent in July 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.6 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.3 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.7 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2021.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased by 19.1 percent on a YoY basis in July 2022 as compared to 16.7 percent in the previous month and 9.0 percent in July 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 2.7 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 3.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.8 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2021.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased by 21.7 percent on a YoY basis in July 2022 as compared to 19.1 percent in the previous month and by 8.4 percent in July 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 2.7 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.8 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2021.

Food

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI and are among the food that registered an increase are vegetables (25.14 percent), pulse gram (13.87 percent), onions (13.65 percent), potatoes (10.87 percent), besan (10.01 percent), wheat (9.76 percent), pulse mash (9.73 percent), pulse masoor (9.01 percent), tea (8.98 percent), eggs (8.09 percent), cooking oil (7.66 percent), wheat flour (6.34 percent), gram whole (5.36 percent), rice (5.16 percent), vegetable ghee (5.11 percent), milk (3.84 percent) and pulse moong (2.67 percent).

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI and are among the food that decreased are tomatoes (12.46 percent), fruits (7.11 percent), and chicken (3.02 percent).

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI are among the non-food items that increased include electricity charges (39.35 percent), motor fuel (7.35 percent), construction input items (3.18 percent), washing soap/detergents/matchbox (2.45 percent), cotton cloth (2.21 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (1.99 percent), electrical appliances (1.48 percent), plastic products (1.40 percent) and furniture & furnishing (1.30 percent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from corresponding month of previous year i.e. July, 2021 and increased among food include pulse masoor (92.43 percent), onions (89.48 percent), mustard oil (81.95 percent), vegetable ghee (74.08 percent), cooking oil (72.56 percent), gram whole (67.48 percent), chicken (59.09 percent), wheat (45.02 percent), pulse gram (43.24 percent), vegetables (40.47 percent), fruits (39.23 percent), besan (37.52 percent), pulse mash (35.68 percent), rice (31.22 percent), meat (25.97 percent), milk (24.75 percent), eggs (23.74 percent), tea (23.12 percent) and beans (22.50 percent).

The top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. July 2021 and decreased are condiments & spices (21.23 percent), sugar (14.5 percent) and pulse moong (5.55 percent) non-food increased: motor fuel (94.42 percent), electricity charges (86.72 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (45.62 percent), stationery (34.81 percent), cleaning & laundering (30.39 percent), washing soap/detergents/match box (24.72 percent), motor vehicle accessories (22.38 percent), construction input items (19.99 percent), plastic products (19.47 percent), footwear (19.36 percent) and cotton cloth (18.15 percent).

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to rural CPI and which increased food items are potatoes (19.94 percent), vegetables (14.78 percent), pulse gram (14.59 percent), pulse masoor (9.60 percent), eggs (9.05 percent), pulse mash (8.23 percent), onions (7.15 percent), wheat (7.06 percent), tea (6.47 percent), besan (6.14 percent), rice (6.12 percent), gram whole (5.50 percent), chicken (4.82 percent), pulse moong (4.79 percent), milk (2.75 percent) and condiments & spices (2.33 percent).

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to rural CPI and which decreased are tomatoes (13.44 percent), fruits (5.11 percent), cooking oil (0.77 percent) and mustard oil (0.04 percent). non-food increased: electricity charges (39.35 percent), construction input items (7.84 percent), motor fuels (7.57 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (4.62 percent), plastic products (3.62 percent), stationery (2.73 percent), household equipment (2.38 percent), hosiery (2.29 percent), motor vehicles accessories (1.81 percent) and furniture & furnishing (1.77 percent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. July 2021 in food items which increased are onions (100.03 percent), pulse masoor (90.46 percent), cooking oil (82.7 percent), vegetable ghee (82.22 percent), mustard oil (75.71 percent), gram whole (74.44 percent), chicken (60.88 percent), pulse gram (48.36 percent), fruits (45.99 percent), vegetables (38.92 percent), wheat (38.30 percent), besan (34.10 percent), rice (31.09 percent), pulse mash (30.61 percent), beans (27.07 percent), meat (25.69 percent), eggs (25.17 percent) and milk (21.51 percent).

The top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. July 2021 in food items and decreased are sugar (13.78 percent) and condiments & spices (9.44 percent).

Non-Food

Among non-food which increased are motor fuels (99.19 percent), electricity charges (86.72 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (51.96 percent), construction input items (36.44 percent), motor vehicles accessories (26.96 percent), cleaning & laundering (26.18 percent), washing soaps/detergents/match box (25.84 percent), stationery (24.87 percent), hosiery (21.85 percent), furniture & furnishing (20.15 percent) and plastic products (19.70 percent).

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to the WPI inflation and increased are electrical energy (40.43 percent), readymade garments (27.37 percent), fertilizers (23.91 percent), hides, skins & fur skins (19.46 percent), glass sheets (18.8 percent), paints & varnishes (12.84 percent), stimulant & spice crops (12.47 percent), cereal flour (10.24 percent), vegetables (10.20 percent), tractors (9.82 percent), timber (9.81 percent), chuff cutter (9.40 percent), diesel (8.86 percent), kerosene (8.64 percent), wheat (8.51 percent), potatoes (8.49 percent), motor spirit (8.12 percent) and mobil oil (6.98 percent).

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month and decreased are fiber crops (23.03 percent), leather (4.92 percent), poultry (4.50 percent), oil seeds (3.53 percent), vegetable ghee (2.39 percent), furnace oil (2.05 percent), and vegetable oil (0.46 percent).

The top few commodities which varied from previous year and increased: chuff cutter (150.92 percent), kerosene (147.19 percent), diesel (138.55 percent), motor spirit (109.02 percent), furnace oil (93.92 percent), fertilizers (83.20 percent), coal (79.42 percent), vegetable ghee (79.37 percent), chemicals (76.55 percent), cultivators (68.18 percent), pulses (64.73 percent), poultry (61.64 percent), electrical energy (60.88 percent), vegetable oil (56.04 percent), cement (55.53 percent), glass sheets (53.17 percent), wheat (46.11 percent), footwear (41.34 percent), cereal flour (40.47 percent), vegetables (39.35 percent), maize (39.04 percent), steel bar & sheets (38.46 percent), paints & varnishes (34.50 percent) and readymade garments (30.23 percent).

The top few commodities which varied from the previous year and decreased are stimulant & spice crops (44.27 percent), spices (40.35 percent), and sugar (12.77 percent).