Photos and Price Revealed as Honda Debuts All-New BR-V in Thailand

Honda is gaining momentum in the crossover SUV market with the launch of new-generation SUVs.
Recently, the automaker debuted the all-new Honda BR-V in Thailand to compete with the likes of Suzuki XL7, Mitsubishi Xpander, Toyota Rush, etc.
Appearance
While the first-generation BR-V was a hodgepodge of uneven styling elements, the new BR-V sports a more mature look with clean lines, better proportions, and a round silhouette.
The front end features new headlights, a smoother bonnet, and a larger front grille. The side profile is similar to other crossover SUVs, although it looks better than that of the previous generation with a cleaner design and new wheels.
The rear end is also smoother compared to the previous model, with a cleaner tailgate and a more crisp taillight design. The 2nd gen BR-V is also slightly larger, taller, and has a bigger footprint compared to the 1st gen.
Power Output
The crossover will still have a similar naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It sends power to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic gearbox.
Features
The new BR-V will be offered in two variants in Thailand — E (base-variant) and EL (range-topping variant). BR-V E has basic features such as:
- Four airbags
- 16″ alloy wheels
- Automatic LED headlamps
- LED DRLs
- Electrically-adjustable side mirrors
- 4.2″ multi-info instrument cluster display
- Two-tone (black and mocha grey) combination leather upholstery
- Automatic air-conditioning (with rear ceiling vents)
- Keyless entry and start (with Honda Smart Key and remote engine start)
- Seven-inch display audio touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay)
- Multi-function leather steering wheel
- Four speaker stereo
- Honda LaneWatch
- All-seat seatbelt reminder system
- Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)
- ABS Brakes with EBD and brake assist
- Hill start assist
- Walk away auto lock
- Rearview camera
The EL variant includes improvements such as:
- Six airbags
- 17″ alloy wheels
- Piano black front grille
- LED front fog lamps
- Auto-folding side mirrors
- Paddle shifters
- All-black combination leather upholstery
- Six-speaker stereo
- Honda Sensing driver assist features such as:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
- Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW)
- Auto High-Beam (AHB)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN)
Price
In Thailand, the E and EL variants cost the equivalent of Rs. 5.5 million and Rs. 5.8 million respectively. Given the updates in both variants, the price makes Honda BR-V a strong contender in the compact seven-seater SUV market.
For now, 2nd gen BR-V’s launch doesn’t seem to be on the cards for Honda Atlas in Pakistan. Instead, the company is gearing up to launch the 2nd gen HR-V to compete in the five-seater compact crossover segment of Pakistan.