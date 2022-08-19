Photos and Price Revealed as Honda Debuts All-New BR-V in Thailand

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 19, 2022 | 5:32 pm

Honda is gaining momentum in the crossover SUV market with the launch of new-generation SUVs.

Recently, the automaker debuted the all-new Honda BR-V in Thailand to compete with the likes of Suzuki XL7, Mitsubishi Xpander, Toyota Rush, etc.

Appearance

While the first-generation BR-V was a hodgepodge of uneven styling elements, the new BR-V sports a more mature look with clean lines, better proportions, and a round silhouette.

The front end features new headlights, a smoother bonnet, and a larger front grille. The side profile is similar to other crossover SUVs, although it looks better than that of the previous generation with a cleaner design and new wheels.

The rear end is also smoother compared to the previous model, with a cleaner tailgate and a more crisp taillight design. The 2nd gen BR-V is also slightly larger, taller, and has a bigger footprint compared to the 1st gen.

Power Output

The crossover will still have a similar naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It sends power to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic gearbox.

Features

The new BR-V will be offered in two variants in Thailand — E (base-variant) and EL (range-topping variant). BR-V E has basic features such as:

  • Four airbags
  • 16″ alloy wheels
  • Automatic LED headlamps
  • LED DRLs
  • Electrically-adjustable side mirrors
  • 4.2″ multi-info instrument cluster display
  • Two-tone (black and mocha grey) combination leather upholstery
  • Automatic air-conditioning (with rear ceiling vents)
  • Keyless entry and start (with Honda Smart Key and remote engine start)
  • Seven-inch display audio touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay)
  • Multi-function leather steering wheel
  • Four speaker stereo
  • Honda LaneWatch
  • All-seat seatbelt reminder system
  • Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)
  • ABS Brakes with EBD and brake assist
  • Hill start assist
  • Walk away auto lock
  • Rearview camera

The EL variant includes improvements such as:

  • Six airbags
  • 17″ alloy wheels
  • Piano black front grille
  • LED front fog lamps
  • Auto-folding side mirrors
  • Paddle shifters
  • All-black combination leather upholstery
  • Six-speaker stereo
  • Honda Sensing driver assist features such as:
    • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
    • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
    • Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW)
    • Auto High-Beam (AHB)
    • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
    • Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN)

Price

In Thailand, the E and EL variants cost the equivalent of Rs. 5.5 million and Rs. 5.8 million respectively. Given the updates in both variants, the price makes Honda BR-V a strong contender in the compact seven-seater SUV market.

For now, 2nd gen BR-V’s launch doesn’t seem to be on the cards for Honda Atlas in Pakistan. Instead, the company is gearing up to launch the 2nd gen HR-V to compete in the five-seater compact crossover segment of Pakistan.

