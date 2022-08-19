Photos and Price Revealed as Honda Debuts All-New BR-V in Thailand

Honda is gaining momentum in the crossover SUV market with the launch of new-generation SUVs.

Recently, the automaker debuted the all-new Honda BR-V in Thailand to compete with the likes of Suzuki XL7, Mitsubishi Xpander, Toyota Rush, etc.

Appearance

While the first-generation BR-V was a hodgepodge of uneven styling elements, the new BR-V sports a more mature look with clean lines, better proportions, and a round silhouette.

The front end features new headlights, a smoother bonnet, and a larger front grille. The side profile is similar to other crossover SUVs, although it looks better than that of the previous generation with a cleaner design and new wheels.

The rear end is also smoother compared to the previous model, with a cleaner tailgate and a more crisp taillight design. The 2nd gen BR-V is also slightly larger, taller, and has a bigger footprint compared to the 1st gen.

Power Output

The crossover will still have a similar naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It sends power to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic gearbox.

Features

The new BR-V will be offered in two variants in Thailand — E (base-variant) and EL (range-topping variant). BR-V E has basic features such as:

Four airbags

16″ alloy wheels

Automatic LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Electrically-adjustable side mirrors

4.2″ multi-info instrument cluster display

Two-tone (black and mocha grey) combination leather upholstery

Automatic air-conditioning (with rear ceiling vents)

Keyless entry and start (with Honda Smart Key and remote engine start)

Seven-inch display audio touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay)

Multi-function leather steering wheel

Four speaker stereo

Honda LaneWatch

All-seat seatbelt reminder system

Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)

ABS Brakes with EBD and brake assist

Hill start assist

Walk away auto lock

Rearview camera

The EL variant includes improvements such as:

Six airbags

17″ alloy wheels

Piano black front grille

LED front fog lamps

Auto-folding side mirrors

Paddle shifters

All-black combination leather upholstery

Six-speaker stereo

Honda Sensing driver assist features such as: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW) Auto High-Beam (AHB) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN)



Price

In Thailand, the E and EL variants cost the equivalent of Rs. 5.5 million and Rs. 5.8 million respectively. Given the updates in both variants, the price makes Honda BR-V a strong contender in the compact seven-seater SUV market.

For now, 2nd gen BR-V’s launch doesn’t seem to be on the cards for Honda Atlas in Pakistan. Instead, the company is gearing up to launch the 2nd gen HR-V to compete in the five-seater compact crossover segment of Pakistan.