PAC Summons Former CJP Saqib Nisar Over Dam Fund

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the parliament on Tuesday summoned the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar for an explanation regarding the Dam Fund.

The meeting of PAC, which was held under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan, also summoned the Supreme Court registrar to provide a briefing regarding the Fund.

The committee chairman, calling the former chief justice a controversial figure, said that he is answerable on the dam fund.

PAC member Barjees Tahir said that Rs. 9 billion was collected under the fund, while Rs. 14 billion was spent on its advertisement campaign alone. He questioned why the fund is not being used for the construction of the dams. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also called for an inquiry into the dam fund.

Billion Tree Tsunami Investigation

The committee also directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete the investigation regarding the embezzlement of funds in the Billion Tree Tsunami project within six months.

The meeting was informed by NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan that NAB would soon file a reference regarding the Billion Tree Tsunami, the flagship project of the PTI regime. While ensuring the early completion of inquiries, he informed the committee that three investigations and six inquiries are ongoing regarding the same project.

Arrest Warrant for Azam Khan

The committee also ordered that an arrest warrant be issued for Azam Khan, the principal secretary of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, for not attending today’s session. The committee further ordered to add his name to the Exit Control List (ECL).