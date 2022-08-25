Here’s When Honda HR-V Will Launch in Pakistan: Report

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) seems ready to jump into the compact crossover SUV market with the launch of the all-new HR-V in Pakistan.

The ever-reliable autojournal.pk states that the company plans to launch the compact crossover in early September 2022. The tipster adds that HR-V will have a booking price of Rs. 1.2 million.

ALSO READ Peugeot Launches Toyota Corolla Competitor in China

It also added that the starting price for the SUV would be around Rs. 6 million, which, knowing HACL, seems a bit optimistic. Given that Honda Civic’s starting price is Rs. 6.3 million, HR-V will likely cost much more than that.

Details

Honda launched the current model of HR-V in early 2021 as a competitor to Toyota C-HR, Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and other similar crossovers.

It has multiple powertrains in various markets, including a hybrid electric option. Although, the Pakistani spec SUV will likely have these two powertrains:

A naturally aspirated (NA) 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque

A turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 179 hp and 240 Nm of torque

HR-V features modern Honda Sensing equipment which includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

Other features include six airbags, parking sensors, smart infotainment, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, hill-start assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake, etc.

Given the popularity of crossovers in Pakistan these days, Honda HR-V will likely take the car industry by storm. Market speculations suggest that, if priced aptly, HR-V may even prompt HACL to retire the Civic in Pakistan.

The compact sedan is already struggling in terms of sales due to a hefty price tag. The prospect of HR-V outdoing the company’s flagship product in sales is a grim foreshadowing for Civic enthusiasts.