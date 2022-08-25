Kia Reopens Car Bookings on Same Prices

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has resumed bookings for Kia cars after deciding to maintain the recently hiked prices.

This development comes immediately after the government’s decision to ease import restrictions. A dealership representative has told ProPakistani that the company is taking bookings for all cars with a minimum delivery period of 1 month.

ALSO READ Prices of These Imported Cars Will Rise After Regulatory Duty Increase

Last week, Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) announced that it will maintain its new prices even with substantial gains for the rupee against US Dollar.

In an official public notification available with ProPakistani, the company rationalized that the increase in its car prices is only 14%, which is significantly less than those who hiked the prices by 19-23%.

A passage in the notification reads:

We are happy to see that in the greater interest of the market and its customers that the prices have been corrected to bring them at a fair level and we feel great pride in creating a precedent and setting a benchmark for everyone in terms of price setting.

Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited (HNMPL) has also maintained its prices, citing the same reason as KLMC, while other automakers have all slightly reduced car prices. Whether or not the price fluctuation will impact the car demand, remains to be seen.