PAF’s New J-10C Fighter Jets Will Have Tactical Camouflage Colors Like Mirage [Images]

By Haroon Hayder | Published Aug 30, 2022 | 4:43 pm

Images circulating on different social media platforms suggest that the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) second batch of Chengdu J-10C semi-stealth 4.5-gen advanced multi-role fighter jets will bear tactical camouflage colors similar to the Mirage 5PA.

According to details, the latest J-10Cs have a green-gray camouflage scheme with sky-blue undersides. Mirage 5PAs have a similar color scheme and they have been used in low-level maritime strike roles. This suggests that the new J-10Cs will be also used in low-level maritime strike roles.

Earlier this year in March, PAF received the first batch of J-10Cs from Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, a Chinese aerospace conglomerate that designs and manufactures combat aircraft. The color scheme for this batch was low-visibility gray.

The J-10Cs also performed a flyover on the Pakistan Day Parade on 23 March.

In July last year, it was initially reported that Pakistan will get a total of 36 J-10C fighter jets from China. Last year in December, former Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, had revealed that PAF will receive 25 J-10Cs in the first batch and 11 in the second.

More About Chengdu J-10C

Many aspects of the J-10C mid-sized fighter jet, including the size, aerodynamic characteristics, aviation, weapon systems, and overall combat capability are comparable to the Rafale fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The single-engine tail-less canard delta wing J-10C features fly-by-wire flight controls and an AESA fire control radar. It is made of composite materials for high strength and lower weight. Its internal armament consists of a Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-23 twin-barrel cannon, located underneath the port side of the intake.

Other weaponry and equipment are mounted externally on 11 hardpoints, to which 6,000 kg of either missiles or bombs, drop-tanks containing fuel, or other equipment such as avionics pods can be attached.

Air-to-air missiles deployed by the J-10C may include short-range air-to-air missiles such as the PL-8 and PL-10, medium-range radar-guided air-to-air missiles such as the PL-12 and PL-15, unguided and precision-guided munitions such as laser-guided bombs, air-to-surface missiles such as KD-88, anti-ship missiles such as the YJ-91A, and anti-radiation missiles such as the YJ-91.

Haroon Hayder

