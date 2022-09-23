FBR Allows Senior Army Officers Tax Free Import of Bullet-Proof Vehicles After Retirement

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed senior army officials to import duty and tax-free bulletproof vehicles, up to 6,000cc, after their retirement.

It is reliably learned that the FBR issued a notification in this regard here on Friday.

The decision has been taken considering the prevailing security situation in the country.

Sources told ProPakistani that the exemption of customs duty, sales tax, withholding tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) would be applicable on the import of bulletproof vehicles up to 6,000cc by the Lieutenant Generals, services chiefs, Chief of Army Staff, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

On the recommendations of the Ministry of Defense, the FBR will allow the exemption of duties and taxes on the import of such vehicles by the said officials on their retirement.

The owners of the vehicles would require prior permission from the FBR for the sale of such vehicles after their import. If the vehicle is disposed-off before five years period, the FBR will recover all applicable duties and taxes applicable at the time of import, sources added.